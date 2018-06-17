Financial Contrast: Sphere 3D (ANY) vs. Trivago (TRVG)

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ: ANY) and Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Trivago shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sphere 3D shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trivago has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sphere 3D and Trivago, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A Trivago 2 10 1 0 1.92

Trivago has a consensus target price of $11.23, indicating a potential upside of 125.97%. Given Trivago’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trivago is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and Trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -31.80% -84.04% -11.62% Trivago -3.96% -4.80% -3.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sphere 3D and Trivago’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $81.52 million 0.09 -$26.18 million N/A N/A Trivago $1.17 billion 1.49 -$14.10 million ($0.06) -82.83

Trivago has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D.

Summary

Trivago beats Sphere 3D on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers RDX removable disk systems that provide scalability, centralized management, encryption and duplication, and reliability for backup, archive, data interchange, and disaster recovery; G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; and Glassware Open Virtual Appliance and Open Virtual Format products. It also provides HVE converged and hyper-converged Infrastructure solutions, such as HVE-STACK high density server solution; HVE-VELOCITY high availability dual enclosure storage area network solution; and HVE 3DGFX, a virtualized desktop infrastructure solution. In addition, the company offers SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as linear tape file system solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. Sphere 3D Corp. markets its products under the RDX, Glassware 2.0, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, NEO, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2017, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 1.8 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia, Inc.

