Contrasting CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) & Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) and CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Super Micro Computer and CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Micro Computer $2.53 billion 0.50 $69.32 million $1.34 19.22 CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR $850.63 million 5.94 $98.43 million $0.18 64.10

CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Super Micro Computer. Super Micro Computer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Super Micro Computer does not pay a dividend. CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR pays out 127.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Super Micro Computer has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR has a beta of -4.81, suggesting that its stock price is 581% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Super Micro Computer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Super Micro Computer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Super Micro Computer and CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Micro Computer N/A N/A N/A CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR 12.93% 13.31% 9.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Super Micro Computer and CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Micro Computer 0 6 1 0 2.14 CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus price target of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.03%. CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR has a consensus price target of $17.84, indicating a potential upside of 54.63%. Given CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR is more favorable than Super Micro Computer.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services. The company also provides a range of application optimized server solutions, including rackmount and blade server systems; and server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, and chassis and power supplies, as well as other system accessories, including microprocessors, and memory and disc drives. In addition, it provides customer support services and hardware enhanced services. The company offers its products to data center, cloud computing, enterprise IT, big data, high performance computing, and Internet of Things/embedded markets. It sells its server systems, and server subsystems and accessories through direct sales force, as well as through distributors that comprise value added resellers and system integrators, and OEMs. The company has operations primarily in San Jose, California; the Netherlands; Taiwan; China; and Japan. Super Micro Computer, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About CAPCOM Co Ltd/ADR

Capcom Co., Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content. This segment also develops and manages mobile contents and PC online games. The Arcade Operations segment operates ?Plaza Capcom? amusement facilities primarily in commercial complexes, and hosts various events. The Amusement Equipments segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of frames and LCD devices for gaming machines, as well as software; and development, production, and sale of arcade games for amusement facilities. The Other Businesses segment publishes walkthrough and strategy guides, as well as game art books; licenses music CDs and merchandise; and develops game content into movies and animated television programs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

