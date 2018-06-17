Financial Contrast: Ternium (TX) versus USINAS SIDERURG/S (USNZY)

Ternium (NYSE: TX) and USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Ternium has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USINAS SIDERURG/S has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ternium and USINAS SIDERURG/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ternium 9.47% 16.99% 8.80% USINAS SIDERURG/S 2.43% 1.98% 1.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.6% of Ternium shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ternium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ternium and USINAS SIDERURG/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ternium $9.70 billion 0.73 $886.21 million $4.51 7.87 USINAS SIDERURG/S $3.36 billion 0.31 $72.98 million N/A N/A

Ternium has higher revenue and earnings than USINAS SIDERURG/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ternium and USINAS SIDERURG/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ternium 0 0 5 0 3.00 USINAS SIDERURG/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ternium presently has a consensus price target of $35.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.47%. Given Ternium’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ternium is more favorable than USINAS SIDERURG/S.

Dividends

Ternium pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. USINAS SIDERURG/S pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ternium pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Ternium beats USINAS SIDERURG/S on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron. It also produces and sells electricity to electric grids. The Mining segment sells iron ore concentrates and pellets. The company serves various companies and small businesses operating in the automotive, home appliance, construction, capital goods, container, food, and energy industries. Ternium S.A. was founded in 1961 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

USINAS SIDERURG/S Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot and cold rolled products, laser welded assemblies, slits/rolls, blanks, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets. It also provides pipes in various sizes, shapes, and thicknesses. The company serves appliance, agricultural and highway machinery, construction and infrastructure, energy, shipbuilding, automotive, and distribution markets. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. was founded in 1950 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

