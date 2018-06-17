Financial Engines Inc (FNGN) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ:FNGN) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Financial Engines worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Financial Engines by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 73,688 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Financial Engines by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Engines by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,614,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,040 shares during the period. HCSF Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Engines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,060,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Engines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000.

In related news, Director Joseph Grundfest sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,221,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bunch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,677.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,100 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FNGN opened at $44.95 on Friday. Financial Engines Inc has a 52 week low of $24.45 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Financial Engines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Financial Engines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Financial Engines Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Financial Engines’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Financial Engines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Financial Engines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent technology-enabled financial advisory, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance services in the United States. It assists individuals to develop a strategy to reach financial goals by offering a set of services, including personalized plans for saving and investing, assessments of retirement income, and the option to meet face-to-face with a financial advisor.

