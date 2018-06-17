Head-To-Head Review: DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) vs. Western Gas Partners (WES)

Western Gas Partners (NYSE: WES) and DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Gas Partners 0 6 6 0 2.50 DCP Midstream 2 6 3 0 2.09

Western Gas Partners currently has a consensus target price of $53.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.21%. DCP Midstream has a consensus target price of $39.73, indicating a potential upside of 3.54%. Given Western Gas Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Western Gas Partners is more favorable than DCP Midstream.

Dividends

Western Gas Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. DCP Midstream pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Western Gas Partners pays out 287.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DCP Midstream pays out 588.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Gas Partners has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Western Gas Partners has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DCP Midstream has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Gas Partners $2.25 billion 3.34 $567.48 million $1.30 37.80 DCP Midstream $8.46 billion 0.65 $229.00 million $0.53 72.40

Western Gas Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DCP Midstream. Western Gas Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DCP Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Gas Partners 28.35% 15.44% 7.57% DCP Midstream 2.24% 3.08% 1.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of Western Gas Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of DCP Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Western Gas Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of DCP Midstream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Western Gas Partners beats DCP Midstream on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Gas Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Western Gas Partners LP is a subsidiary of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs; fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics. As of February 13, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 60 plants and 63,000 miles of natural gas and NGLs pipelines with operations in 17 states. The company serves petrochemical and refining companies, and retail propane distributors. DCP Midstream GP, LP serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

