Financial Review: PS Business Parks (PSB) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR)

PS Business Parks (NYSE: PSB) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

This table compares PS Business Parks and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PS Business Parks $402.18 million 8.45 $155.03 million $6.13 20.29 ARMOUR Residential REIT $311.54 million 3.08 $181.15 million $2.62 8.73

ARMOUR Residential REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PS Business Parks. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PS Business Parks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.1% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PS Business Parks and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PS Business Parks 43.04% 18.57% 8.50% ARMOUR Residential REIT 53.83% 9.16% 1.38%

Dividends

PS Business Parks pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. PS Business Parks pays out 55.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out 87.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PS Business Parks has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and ARMOUR Residential REIT has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PS Business Parks and ARMOUR Residential REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PS Business Parks 1 2 0 0 1.67 ARMOUR Residential REIT 1 0 0 0 1.00

PS Business Parks presently has a consensus target price of $114.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.94%. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.85%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than PS Business Parks.

Summary

PS Business Parks beats ARMOUR Residential REIT on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The Company defines ?flex? space as buildings that are configured with a combination of office and warehouse space and can be designed to fit a number of uses (including office, assembly, showroom, laboratory, light manufacturing and warehouse space). As of December 31, 2017, the Company wholly owned 28.0 million rentable square feet with approximately 4,950 customers in six states and a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments. The company also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.