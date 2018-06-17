Analyzing Vipshop (VIPS) & Systemax (SYX)

Vipshop (NYSE: VIPS) and Systemax (NYSE:SYX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Vipshop alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vipshop and Systemax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vipshop 1 4 5 0 2.40 Systemax 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vipshop presently has a consensus price target of $16.26, suggesting a potential upside of 44.79%. Systemax has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.76%. Given Vipshop’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vipshop is more favorable than Systemax.

Profitability

This table compares Vipshop and Systemax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vipshop 2.51% 20.24% 7.24% Systemax 5.58% 24.34% 10.59%

Volatility & Risk

Vipshop has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Systemax has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vipshop and Systemax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vipshop $11.21 billion 0.66 $299.65 million $0.58 19.36 Systemax $1.27 billion 1.11 $40.40 million N/A N/A

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Systemax.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.0% of Vipshop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Systemax shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 69.0% of Systemax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Systemax pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Vipshop does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Systemax beats Vipshop on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men. It also provides handbags, which comprise purses, satchels, duffel bags, and wallets; apparel, gears and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers; sports apparel, sports gear, and footwear for tennis, badminton, soccer, and swimming; and consumer electronic products, including computers, mobile handsets, digital cameras, and home appliances. In addition, the company offers skin care and cosmetic products, such as cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and nail polish; and home furnishings comprising bedding and bath products, home decors, dining and tabletop items, and small household appliances. Further, it provides designer apparel, footwear, and accessories; and snacks and health supplements, and occasion-based gifts. Additionally, the company offers Internet finance services, which comprise consumer and supplier financing, and wealth management services. It provides its branded products through its vipshop.com, vip.com, and lefeng.com online platforms, as well as through its cellular phone application. Additionally, the company offers warehousing, logistics, procurement, research and development, consulting, and software development and information technology support services. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc. operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance, furniture and office, HVAC/R and fans, workbench and shop desks, safety and security, outdoor and grounds maintenance, tools and instruments, office and school supplies, plumbing and pumps, packaging and supplies, electrical and lighting, food service and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance, and fasteners and hardware in North America. This segment offers its products under the Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel Relius, Relius Solutions, Paramount, and Interion brand names. The company's Europe Technology Products Group segment sells information and communication technology products, such as servers-storage and backup, desktop computers, laptops, tablets, monitors, and mobile devices; computer parts and memory; computer components and accessories; networking and security; software; and electronics, and commercial and home networking products. This segment also provides TV and video products; audio products; cameras and surveillance products; GPS products; cell phones; video games; and home and electronics accessories. The company offers its products to for-profit businesses, educational organizations, and government entities through its relationship marketers, catalog mailings, and proprietary Internet Websites. Systemax Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.