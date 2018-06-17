Critical Contrast: Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) & Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cadence Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bancorp 0 2 3 1 2.83 Guaranty Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Cadence Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $29.20, indicating a potential downside of 2.67%. Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.97%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Cadence Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Cadence Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bancorp 22.08% 10.00% 1.27% Guaranty Bancshares 17.30% 8.22% 0.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cadence Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bancorp $430.78 million 5.82 $102.35 million $1.48 20.27 Guaranty Bancshares $86.06 million 4.14 $14.43 million $1.56 20.65

Cadence Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. Cadence Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Cadence Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Cadence Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cadence Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cadence Bancorp pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Cadence Bancorp beats Guaranty Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and residential and commercial real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as home equity, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management, and other fiduciary and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, long-term care, homeowner's, property and casualty, and key person insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail customers; and business owner, commercial vehicle, property and liability, workers compensation, and specialty liability policies to commercial customers under the Cadence Insurance Services and Cadence Investment Services brands through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers various financial services comprising debit and credit cards; treasury management and merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; automated clearing house, lock-box, and remote deposit capture services; international trade finance; and international trade, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 63 full-service and 2 drive-thru branches in Alabama, Florida, Texas, Mississippi, and Tennessee, as well as 78 ATMs and 9 ITMs. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cadence Bancorporation is a subsidiary of Cadence Bancorp, LLC.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, commercial real estate, farmland, consumer, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, and agricultural loans. The company also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, bank-by-mail, direct deposit, cash and treasury management, ATM, and night depository services, as well as debit cards, e-statements, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of March 15, 2018, it had 28 banking locations across 20 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, and Central Texas regions. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.