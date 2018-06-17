Critical Survey: GrafTech International (EAF) versus Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.5% of Plug Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Plug Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Plug Power and GrafTech International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plug Power 1 0 7 0 2.75 GrafTech International 0 0 5 0 3.00

Plug Power currently has a consensus price target of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. GrafTech International has a consensus price target of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.99%. Given Plug Power’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Plug Power is more favorable than GrafTech International.

Profitability

This table compares Plug Power and GrafTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plug Power -85.89% -87.73% -25.19% GrafTech International 28.73% 72.06% 20.95%

Dividends

GrafTech International pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Plug Power does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plug Power and GrafTech International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plug Power $103.26 million 4.11 -$127.08 million ($0.60) -3.30 GrafTech International $550.77 million 11.27 $7.98 million N/A N/A

GrafTech International has higher revenue and earnings than Plug Power.

Summary

GrafTech International beats Plug Power on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc., an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing systems; GenCare, which is an ongoing maintenance program for GenDrive fuel cells, GenSure products, GenFuel products, and ProGen engines; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides scalable modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, a turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology that is used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; and GenFund, which offers financing solutions to customers. The company offers its products to distribution and manufacturing businesses, and government agencies through direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.

