Critical Comparison: HP (HPQ) & Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) and HP (NYSE:HPQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

91.5% of Juniper Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of HP shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Juniper Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of HP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Juniper Networks pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. HP pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Juniper Networks pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HP pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Juniper Networks and HP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juniper Networks $5.03 billion 1.90 $306.20 million $1.73 15.77 HP $52.06 billion 0.73 $2.53 billion $1.65 14.30

HP has higher revenue and earnings than Juniper Networks. HP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Juniper Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Juniper Networks has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HP has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Juniper Networks and HP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juniper Networks 4.92% 11.85% 5.94% HP 7.84% -99.90% 9.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Juniper Networks and HP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Juniper Networks 6 16 9 0 2.10 HP 0 10 9 0 2.47

Juniper Networks currently has a consensus target price of $27.73, suggesting a potential upside of 1.61%. HP has a consensus target price of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 3.62%. Given HP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HP is more favorable than Juniper Networks.

Summary

HP beats Juniper Networks on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; and QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data centers; Branch SRX family that includes SRX300 Series and SRX1500, which provides integrated firewall capabilities; vSRX Virtual Firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; and Sky Advanced Threat Prevention, a cloud-based service for static and dynamic analysis. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Contrail networking and cloud platform, which provides an open-source and standards-based platform for SDN and NFV; Junos Space, a network management platform for creating network management applications that include network director, services activation director, security director, edge services director, service now, and service insight; and AppFormix, an optimization and management software platform for public, private, and hybrid clouds. Additionally, the company provides technical support and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the cloud, telecom/cable, and strategic enterprise markets. Juniper Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About HP

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, media, solutions, and services, as well as scanning devices; and laserJet and enterprise, inkjet and printing, graphics, and 3D printing solutions. The company was formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Company and changed its name to HP Inc. in October 2015. HP Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.