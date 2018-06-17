Comparing Paramount Resources (PRMRF) and GLENCORE PLC/ADR (GLNCY)

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: GLNCY) and Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get GLENCORE PLC/ADR alerts:

0.1% of GLENCORE PLC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Paramount Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

GLENCORE PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Paramount Resources does not pay a dividend. GLENCORE PLC/ADR pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares GLENCORE PLC/ADR and Paramount Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLENCORE PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Paramount Resources 11.56% -5.57% -3.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GLENCORE PLC/ADR and Paramount Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLENCORE PLC/ADR $205.48 billion 0.36 $5.78 billion $0.78 12.99 Paramount Resources $378.91 million 4.06 $141.44 million N/A N/A

GLENCORE PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Paramount Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and Paramount Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLENCORE PLC/ADR 1 2 4 0 2.43 Paramount Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Resources has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore. The Energy Products segment activities include coal mining and oil production operations covering crude oil, oil products, steam coal, and metallurgical coal; and investments in ports, vessels, and storage facilities. The Agricultural Products segment engages in the storage, handling, processing, and port facilities of wheat, corn, canola, barley, rice, oil seeds, meals, edible oils, biofuels, cotton, and sugar. Glencore plc markets and delivers physical commodities sourced from third party producers and its production to industrial consumers in the automotive, steel, power generation, oil, and food processing industries. The company was formerly known as Glencore Xstrata plc and changed its name to Glencore plc in May 2014. Glencore plc was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations. Paramount Resources Ltd. was founded in 1978 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.