Analyzing XCel Brands (XELB) and Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

XCel Brands (NASDAQ: XELB) and Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for XCel Brands and Dolby Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XCel Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dolby Laboratories 0 3 2 0 2.40

XCel Brands presently has a consensus target price of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 76.10%. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus target price of $65.20, suggesting a potential downside of 0.32%. Given XCel Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XCel Brands is more favorable than Dolby Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares XCel Brands and Dolby Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XCel Brands -28.78% 3.93% 2.88% Dolby Laboratories 7.64% 12.73% 10.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XCel Brands and Dolby Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XCel Brands $31.71 million 1.54 -$10.12 million $0.09 29.44 Dolby Laboratories $1.08 billion 6.30 $201.80 million $2.20 29.73

Dolby Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than XCel Brands. XCel Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dolby Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

XCel Brands has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dolby Laboratories has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dolby Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. XCel Brands does not pay a dividend. Dolby Laboratories pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dolby Laboratories has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of XCel Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Dolby Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.9% of XCel Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of Dolby Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dolby Laboratories beats XCel Brands on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands. It licenses its brands to third parties; and provides design, production, and marketing services for promotion and distribution through a ubiquitous-channel retail sales strategy, including distribution through interactive television, the Internet, and traditional brick-and-mortar retail channels. The company also offers social media marketing and other marketing, and public relations support for our brands. In addition, it markets the Mizrahi brands through isaacmizrahi.com; the Ripka brands through judithripka.com; and the C Wonder brands through cwonder.com. Xcel Brands, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content. Its audio technologies also comprise Dolby TrueHD, an audio coding technology for content providers; Dolby Atmos, an object-oriented audio technology for home theaters, device speakers, and headphones; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding system that addresses the current and future needs of broadcast and streaming entertainment services; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema, digital television, and other consumer devices, as well as HEVC, a digital video codec with higher bandwidth efficiency used in a range of media devices. In addition, the company designs and manufactures audio and imaging products, such as digital cinema servers, Dolby Cinema audio products, and other products for the film production, cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Further, it offers an array of services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast, and home entertainment. The company serves film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. It sells its products directly to the end users, as well as through dealers and distributors worldwide. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

