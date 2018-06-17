Shoe Zone (SHOE) Downgraded to Corporate at FinnCap

FinnCap downgraded shares of Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) to a corporate rating in a report released on Thursday, May 24th. The brokerage currently has GBX 210 ($2.80) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 170 ($2.26).

Shares of Shoe Zone traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01), reaching GBX 187.50 ($2.50), on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 44,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,416. Shoe Zone has a one year low of GBX 145 ($1.93) and a one year high of GBX 192 ($2.56).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 19th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th.

Shoe Zone Company Profile

Shoe Zone Plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 510 stores. Shoe Zone Plc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

