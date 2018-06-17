Morses Club (MCL) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL) in a report issued on Friday, June 1st.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt started coverage on Morses Club in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 165 ($2.20) price target on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 139.50 ($1.86) price target on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Morses Club has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 156.50 ($2.08).

LON MCL traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 154.75 ($2.06). 9,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,298. Morses Club has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 161.25 ($2.15).

Morses Club (LON:MCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported GBX 11.70 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Morses Club had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 9.38%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Morses Club’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 3.42%.

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club Plc provides home collected credit in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through self-employed agents, as well as online channels. It operates 98 branches. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Batley, the United Kingdom.

