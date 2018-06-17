Namibian Resources (LON:AAOG) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Namibian Resources (LON:AAOG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by FinnCap in a research report issued on Friday, June 8th.

Shares of Namibian Resources opened at GBX 10.15 ($0.14) on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

About Namibian Resources

Anglo African Oil & Gas Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the extraction and exploration of natural resources in the United Kingdom and the Republic of the Congo. It holds interest in the Tilapia Field located in the Lower Republic of the Congo Basin. The company was formerly known as Namibian Resources plc.

