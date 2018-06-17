First Data (FDC) Position Trimmed by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in First Data (NYSE:FDC) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Data were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Data by 23.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,998,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,973,000 after buying an additional 5,380,509 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in First Data by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,336,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after buying an additional 2,495,618 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Data during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Data during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in First Data by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 67,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 35,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get First Data alerts:

Shares of First Data opened at $21.66 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. First Data has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. First Data had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. First Data’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that First Data will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Gelb sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony S. Marino sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,412 shares of company stock worth $3,259,248. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of First Data in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a report on Monday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of First Data from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of First Data from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.