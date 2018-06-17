First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Folger Hill Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $5,522,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 35,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,001,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $76.41 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Medtronic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company's Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

