First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stake in SPDR KBW Bank (KBE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR KBW Bank (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR KBW Bank were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBE. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in SPDR KBW Bank by 479.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in SPDR KBW Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR KBW Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR KBW Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR KBW Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000.

SPDR KBW Bank opened at $49.28 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. SPDR KBW Bank has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

SPDR KBW Bank Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

