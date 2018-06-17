First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.80 Million Position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (BMV:VOOG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (BMV:VOOG) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET opened at $150.53 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $149.28.

