Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $147,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $365.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northrop Grumman to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.88.

Northrop Grumman opened at $321.52 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $252.82 and a 1-year high of $360.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.58. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In other news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.85, for a total transaction of $323,601.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

