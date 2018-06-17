iShares Dow Jones US Financial (NYSEARCA:IYF) Holdings Reduced by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Financial (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Dow Jones US Financial worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Financial opened at $120.18 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. iShares Dow Jones US Financial has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $126.54.

About iShares Dow Jones US Financial

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

