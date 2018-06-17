First Bitcoin Capital Price Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (BITCF)

First Bitcoin Capital (CURRENCY:BITCF) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One First Bitcoin Capital token can now be purchased for about $0.0814 or 0.00001247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. First Bitcoin Capital has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of First Bitcoin Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, First Bitcoin Capital has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003550 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00593976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00258281 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00047757 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00094309 BTC.

About First Bitcoin Capital

First Bitcoin Capital’s total supply is 3,415,923 tokens. First Bitcoin Capital’s official website is bitcoincapitalcorp.com. First Bitcoin Capital’s official Twitter account is @first_bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling First Bitcoin Capital

First Bitcoin Capital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Bitcoin Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Bitcoin Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase First Bitcoin Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

