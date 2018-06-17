First Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BIT) Price Down 31.3% This Week

First Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, First Bitcoin has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. First Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of First Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003543 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018107 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015328 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00586734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00262226 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00048053 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00094230 BTC.

First Bitcoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. First Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,707,629,255 coins. First Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @First_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. First Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoincapitalcorp.com.

First Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase First Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

