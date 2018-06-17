First Busey Co. (BUSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will announce $85.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.72 million and the lowest is $84.50 million. First Busey reported sales of $62.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $342.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $339.80 million to $344.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $358.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $356.40 million to $360.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.98 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 20.74%.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of First Busey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of BUSE stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $32.46. 94,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Busey by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,632,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Busey by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,326,000 after acquiring an additional 38,694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 18.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,182,000 after acquiring an additional 174,531 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,219,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 84.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 226,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

