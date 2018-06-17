First Data (FDC) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of First Data (NYSE:FDC) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

FDC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Data from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Data from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on First Data from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on First Data in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on First Data from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Data currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

Get First Data alerts:

Shares of First Data stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. First Data has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that First Data will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony S. Marino sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $70,690.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,939.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Gelb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,024 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,412 shares of company stock worth $3,259,248. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDC. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Data in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Data in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in First Data by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in First Data in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Data in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.