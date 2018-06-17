First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) Director Sells 6,580 Shares

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Director Joann E. Lee sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $114,557.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,999.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

First Financial Northwest opened at $20.16 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $213.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.21. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $11.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. equities research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 33.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 46.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 172.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

