British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,790 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco makes up approximately 1.4% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $25,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $1,452,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 134,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $49.34 on Friday. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52-week low of $48.71 and a 52-week high of $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

