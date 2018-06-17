Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $13,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 532.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,909.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 209,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 198,946 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $83.33 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 6.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 346.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

