Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Holdings Raised by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,966 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up approximately 2.0% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 1.54% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $35,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 97,035 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $713,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $317,000.

NYSE REXR opened at $30.97 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $48.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.04 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 17,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $569,503.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $292,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 150 properties with approximately 18.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

