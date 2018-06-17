First Foundation Advisors Invests $20.49 Million in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (UL) Stock

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (NYSE:UL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 368,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,492,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 58,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 98,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $54.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a $0.4789 dividend. This is a boost from UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock’s previous special dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.10%.

About UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

