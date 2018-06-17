First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (FMBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMBH) to report $32.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.50 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock reported sales of $31.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock will report full-year sales of $137.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.30 million to $137.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $151.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $149.30 million to $154.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 22.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock opened at $39.92 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $565.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $42.03.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock’s payout ratio is 4.46%.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

