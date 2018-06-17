First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Mid-Illinois Bancshares.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $30.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million.

Several research firms have commented on FMBH. BidaskClub raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares opened at $37.95 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

