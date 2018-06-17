First of Long Island Corp (FLIC) Insider Donald L. Manfredonia Sells 3,500 Shares

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) insider Donald L. Manfredonia sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of First of Long Island traded down $0.25, reaching $25.40, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 195,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,964. First of Long Island Corp has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $643.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.69.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $28.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.54%. sell-side analysts forecast that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in First of Long Island by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in First of Long Island by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in First of Long Island by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 238,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,785,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in First of Long Island by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 18,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

FLIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of First of Long Island in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products.

