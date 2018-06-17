First Personal Financial Services Cuts Stake in iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd (NASDAQ:CIU)

First Personal Financial Services cut its holdings in shares of iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd (NASDAQ:CIU) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd makes up approximately 1.4% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services owned 0.09% of iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd in the first quarter valued at about $180,000.

Shares of iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd traded up $0.02, reaching $106.16, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 153,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,654. iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd has a 52 week low of $105.71 and a 52 week high of $110.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were issued a $0.2641 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st.

iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd Profile

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, formerly iShares Barclays Intermediate Credit Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expense, of the investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays U.S.

