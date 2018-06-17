First Personal Financial Services Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,951 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.0% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,780,000 after purchasing an additional 31,179 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Barry H. Caldwell sold 10,844 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $910,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 307 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $26,021.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,758.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.33. 3,064,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.58 and a 12 month high of $89.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.89.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

