First Republic Bank (FRC) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 227,456 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.16% of First Republic Bank worth $23,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3,865.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $269,000.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $99.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $84.56 and a 12-month high of $105.52.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Republic Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.77.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.