iShares S&P 500 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of iShares S&P 500 Growth Index worth $98,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth Index by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,453,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,631,000 after purchasing an additional 48,987 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,092,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,487,000 after acquiring an additional 30,097 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,761,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,176,000 after acquiring an additional 72,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,837,000 after acquiring an additional 164,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,127,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,314,000 after acquiring an additional 148,247 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.81. 802,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,529. iShares S&P 500 Growth Index has a 12-month low of $135.75 and a 12-month high of $168.27.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth Index

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

