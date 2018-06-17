First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 64,415 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,415 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $41,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 624.8% in the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS opened at $51.16 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $43.48 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.