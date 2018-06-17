ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) Holdings Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,955 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ICICI Bank were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,095,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 82,449 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,207,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,632,000 after purchasing an additional 427,980 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,091,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,922 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,715,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of ICICI Bank opened at $8.28 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88. ICICI Bank Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $11.26.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 6.42%. research analysts expect that ICICI Bank Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

