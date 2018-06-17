First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,610 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Prospect Capital worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares during the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,824,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,138 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 828,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 63,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prospect Capital opened at $6.90 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.46.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $162.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

PSEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. National Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

In other news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 63,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $411,417.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,351,066 shares in the company, valued at $223,281,929. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Barry purchased 4,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $29,139.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,413,790 shares in the company, valued at $223,689,635. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 72,427 shares of company stock valued at $471,359. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.

