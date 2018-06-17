First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 28,496 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 108.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,496 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 2,784.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 103,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 99,953 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 127,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

PCG stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $71.57.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PCG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup set a $46.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

