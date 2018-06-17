First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in First Data (NYSE:FDC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Data (NYSE:FDC) by 624.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,331 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Data were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Data in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in First Data by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Data in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in First Data in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Data in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In other First Data news, insider Anthony S. Marino sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $70,690.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,939.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Guy Chiarello sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,942,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,406,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,322,444.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,248 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FDC. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of First Data to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Data in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of First Data to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Data from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Data currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

NYSE:FDC opened at $21.66 on Friday. First Data has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. First Data had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that First Data will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

