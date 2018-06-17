First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SunTrust Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,033,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,279,000 after buying an additional 221,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

STI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered SunTrust Banks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $75.00 target price on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SunTrust Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

In other news, Director Agnes Bundy Scanlan sold 1,500 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $101,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 6,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.96 per share, with a total value of $395,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $659,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,300 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SunTrust Banks opened at $68.81 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $73.37.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

