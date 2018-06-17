First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,445 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,898 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 390,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 265,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 50,571 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,274,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.82.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group opened at $41.70 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $32,860.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,364.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

