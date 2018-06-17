First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $2.57 Million Position in AMPLIFY ETF TR/TRANSFORMATIONAL DA (BLOK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AMPLIFY ETF TR/TRANSFORMATIONAL DA (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 134,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of AMPLIFY ETF TR/TRANSFORMATIONAL DA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMPLIFY ETF TR/TRANSFORMATIONAL DA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

AMPLIFY ETF TR/TRANSFORMATIONAL DA opened at $20.77 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. AMPLIFY ETF TR/TRANSFORMATIONAL DA has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $21.46.

