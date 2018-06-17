Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,975 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,829 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Autodesk worth $19,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Autodesk by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after buying an additional 19,177 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Autodesk by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,267 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,288,000 after buying an additional 29,374 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Autodesk by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk traded down $0.42, hitting $137.99, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,448. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.22 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.24, a PEG ratio of 928.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.10.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 20,458 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $2,528,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul D. Underwood sold 2,746 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $350,691.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,113. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

