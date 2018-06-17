First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $25,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,816,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,920,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,420 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,794,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,302,183,000 after acquiring an additional 837,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,513 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $842,878,000 after acquiring an additional 143,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,798,067 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $729,077,000 after acquiring an additional 159,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $757,733,000 after acquiring an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Netflix traded down $0.89, reaching $391.98, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 13,588,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,851,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.25 and a 52-week high of $398.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A George Battle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.87, for a total transaction of $3,098,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,965.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 75,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.98, for a total value of $23,859,401.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,271 shares in the company, valued at $23,859,401.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,919 shares of company stock worth $90,089,624 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Netflix from $360.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.58.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

