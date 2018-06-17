Halliburton (HAL) Position Reduced by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,844 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 29,231 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Shares of HAL opened at $46.60 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

