First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $28.05 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 362,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,981 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $28,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,249,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,928,000 after purchasing an additional 135,951 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,277,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,373,000 after purchasing an additional 270,921 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 398,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,631,000 after buying an additional 167,523 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co traded up $0.53, hitting $86.88, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 5,575,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.29. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $73.69 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 52.57%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.89.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $14,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,896,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,936,214,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.22 per share, for a total transaction of $862,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 807,464 shares of company stock worth $67,151,955 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

