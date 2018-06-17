Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Sell

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 6th, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $75.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,092,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.78. First Solar has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.81.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.47 million. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $234,487.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,047,045.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $67,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,977. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 381.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of First Solar by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

